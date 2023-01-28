As season 2 of Shark Tank India has started picking its pace, a total of ₹34.63 crore has already been invested by the sharks in just 4 weeks. And, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has emerged as the biggest investor, investing ₹9.42 crore. This is in sharp contrast to what happened last season. Apparently, in the first season, Thapar was frequently seen bowing out after hearing a pitch.

