Shark Tank India 2's newest entrant, Amit Jain, recently opened up about the ₹1.5-crore loss that he and his brother Anurag Jain lost earlier while trading in the share market.

"So we lost more than ₹1.5 crore on shares and were bankrupt. Of course, it was a big loss but we knew that we have hands and brains, so we will build it up again," the CarDekho co-founder and CEO told Indian Express.

Speaking about Shark Tank, Jain said that the first season of the popular reality show was quite a hit and it helped building the entrepreneurship culture in India.

"I think it’s time that every household talks about this. Also, I have worked 15 years with my company and now it’s time to give back to the people. I think I and other sharks can really help these young business minds. I must also add that through Shark Tank India, I got to learn so much. I never thought there could be businesses in certain categories. And how one can grow it without any prior funding," he was quoted as saying by IE.

When the CarDekho CEO was asked if he found any differences between Shark Tank India and Shark Tank India 2, Jain said he watched the first season as a viewer, so it had a different perspective.

Shark Tank India is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.

The second season, which started on 2 January, has managed to win the hearts of the audience. Within five weeks, the popular reality show has already seen an impressive investment of ₹42.93 crore, with 'Shark Tank' judge Namita Thapar leading the chart.

Apart from Namita and Vineeta, sharks from the previous season Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal are also a part of this season along with the new shark on the panel, Amit Jain.