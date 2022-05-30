Anupam Mittal shared a photo on his Instagram account as he interacted with Sunfoxx's Rajat Jain and said that the companies he invested in had their sales grow up to ‘25 times in a few months’
Shark Tank India judge and founder and CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal last week took to Instagram to share that several companies in which he invested, during the reality show, witnessed an increase in sales.
Anupam Mittal shared a photo on his Instagram account as he interacted with Sunfoxx's Rajat Jain and said that the companies he invested in had their sales grow up to ‘25 times in a few months.’
The picture came with a caption which said, "an intense strategy session with @jai_rajat of #Sunfoxx the ECG device maker we funded on @sharktank.india. Since Nov, their sales are up 5X. In fact, many of the companies I have invested in have seen their sales soar from 3X to 25X in a few months. Do I just pick them right, is it the #sharktankindia magic or a bit of both? What do you think?"
Meanwhile, the Indian franchise of a popular entrepreneur-themed US-based reality show had a great run in its debut season and the second season is already announced. Onex Solutions Pvt Ltd, India's leading Enterprise Mobility Solutions Company, today announced that the winners of Shark Tank India will be awarded with 200 million email credits.
This grand award is worth ₹3 crore which Onex Solutions, a Government of India recognized Start-up, is offering free of cost to all the winners of Shark Tank India.
Onex appreciates and values the hustle of the entrepreneurs and is delighted to support them to reach their target clientele more effectively.
The winning startup will be able to use these credits to reach its potential customers with targeted promotional campaigns and strengthen the business in ways it may not have previously imagined.
Entrepreneurial ventures require forward-thinking, risk-taking and a willingness to work hard. Whether it's an artistic venture or a commercial one, the start-up wants to show its wares to the prospects and must appeal to them.
If a person has a great idea, he/she should be willing to give it life and put forth the effort needed to complete it. Onex understands the importance of being innovative in today's dynamic business environment.
