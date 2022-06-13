Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar suggested companies create a less-pressurized environment so that employees can balance their work and personal lives.
Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has some advice for those who don't focus on their personal life. In a competitive world, everyone is focusing on jobs, careers, finding new ways to increase wealth and thus biting off more than they can chew. Thapar, the Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director, has suggested such people take a pause and give time to loved ones.
The entrepreneur also suggested companies create a less-pressurized environment so that employees can balance their work and personal lives.
On Twitter, she wrote, "Stop wearing ‘ I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour, let’s fix work-life balance at all companies".
According to Thapar, maintaining a work-life balance will make the next generation more productive and mentally fit.
"...so we have a mentally fit and more productive generation next that get quality time and involvement from both parents," she wrote.
Her post has been retweeted 1,183 times and liked by more than 8,000 people. Here's how netizens reacted to her advice:
