Home / News / India /  Shark Tank India: ‘Record’ 67 businesses got deals this season. Details here

Shark Tank India: ‘Record’ 67 businesses got deals this season. Details here

2 min read . 10:00 PM IST Livemint

Anupam Mittal, one of the sharks on the show, took to LinkedIn earlier this week to reflect on his journey on the show and say that it will ‘change the entrepreneurial landscape forever’

As season one of Shark Tank comes to a close, we now have data to see the companies that have gotten deals from the show this year. 

Anupam Mittal, one of the sharks on the show, took to LinkedIn earlier this week to reflect on his journey on the show and say that it will ‘change the entrepreneurial landscape forever’. 

“As the curtains come down on Season 1 of #SharkTankIndia, it’s evident that India’s entrepreneurial decade has just begun to unfurl. I’ve been reflecting on the opportunities we’ve created, the conversations we’ve started and most importantly the fire🔥 we’ve sparked with Shark Tank India," he wrote.

He said that the show has “been the catalyst that will change India’s entrepreneurial landscape forever", and proudly shared some "cool facts".

Check out the data:

A total of 68 out of 198 pitches scored deals on the show this season, which Mittal said is a “record in itself".

59 [87%] had founders with no IIT/IIM degrees 👍

45 [67%] had at least one co-founder <25 years 🤩

40 [60%] had never been funded previously ❤️

29 [43%] had at least one woman co-founder 🦸♀️

20 [30%] were from Tier II/III & rural India 🥳

18 [27%] had couples/families as co-founders 👫

"Read those numbers again, these are all records in their own right and indicate the start of a long-term virtuous cycle 👏🏼 What I am most excited about is creating opportunities for our #Youngpreneurs, #Womenpreneurs, #Bharatpreneurs & #Fampreneurs. We cannot win if we don’t take everyone along (sic)," wrote Mittal.

Personally, Anupam said that he "committed 5.4 Crs in 24 Cos, 70% are led by Youngpreneurs, 50% by Womenpreneurs & 30% in companies founded by Couples & Familes."

Apart from him, another shark Namita Mittal, shared the stats of her investments too.

"Season 1, it’s a wrap …Invested in 25 deals on Shark Tank, 10 cr in total …7cr invested during the show & 3cr post the show in deals that I lost out & in few existing deals to increase my stake … can’t wait to work with these amazing entrepreneurs & help them scale (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

