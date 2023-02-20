Shaadi.com judge and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal is an active social media user and often shares updates about his personal life and his company. He also posts reels and shares behind the scenes videos from his show Shark Tank India.

On 19 February, Mittal took to Instagram and asked for a solution for his smartphone addiction problem. Sharing a picture of himself glancing at his phone, he wrote, “Looking at myself on a phone looking at a phone… kya bimari hai yaar… koi solution batao? ," he posted and shared a picture.

His post is surely relatable to many as many are glued to their phone. Since the post was shared, it has got 91,092 likes However, netizens have come up with solution for Anupam Mittal telling us. One of the user have asked him to “Switch to Nokia Basics." Another wrote, “The best solution is to have zero emotional attachment to smartphone."

Some even said that he resembled Robert Downey Jr. “Did someone spot Robert Downey Jr. Another commented, “Holidays pe chale jao jaha netwrk hi na ho startup ke liye" Some other wrote, “Shadii Karo, busy rahoge."

Meanwhile, recently a new global report showed that India has been ranked fourth out of 51 countries in having a quality entrepreneurship ecosystem. This reflects the steady rise in the nation's business environment over the years. The ranking of India in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) National Entrepreneurship Context Index (NECI) report is a drastic turnaround following a much lower score in 2021 which was 16th overall.

Dr Sreevas Sahasranamam, who is a co-author of the current GEM global report and Associate Professor in Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, UK said that the improved quality of the entrepreneurship ecosystem is a reflection of the Indian government's initiatives.

"The improved quality of the entrepreneurship ecosystem is a reflection of both initiatives of the Indian government in supporting new businesses such as Make in India and Atal Innovation Mission, and a change in popular culture evident through the interest and celebration of entrepreneurship through television shows like Shark Tank India," Sahasranamam had said.

(With inputs from PTI)