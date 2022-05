Shark Tank India's contestant Rohit Warrier, who had faced rejection from show judges, including BharatPe cofounder founder Ashneer Grover, is now promoting his product at The Hotel Show Dubai 2022.

In the Shart Tank show, Warrier, the founder of the oral hygiene brand Sippline pitched the idea of drinking shield for glasses and mugs to prevent contamination. However, his idea was immediately turned down by the judges, and Grover had said, " Bhai Ye Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?".

Rohit's Sippline product promotes oral hygiene therefore a rim is attached to the glass to prevent direct contact of the lips on the glass.

Warrier was never discouraged by the Shark Tank's jury's rejection. Instead, he decided to take his company's product to the Hotel Show Dubai. It is an annual show that happens at various hotels and hospitality sectors, giving a platform to entrepreneurs and suppliers to showcase their products.

According to Warrier, his product has received a positive response in Dubai. Rohit said that he feels immensely proud to present an idea that was curated, visioned, and made in India on global platforms like The Hotel Dubai 2022.

Wow, whose idea is this, smart, useful, additional layer of safety- nice, INTERESTING, superb, revolution, this is very intelligent, give me more samples else my daughter's would fight, thoughtful:- are some of the adjectives I can quickly recall, used by…https://t.co/yruLdVzFVi — Rohit Warrier (@rohitwarrier) May 27, 2022

Q- How was day 2 The Hotel Show Dubai | 24 - 26 May 2022

A- It was insanely awesome!



Glad that Sippline Drinking Shields - #glasskamask could make it!



No short of gratitude to Shark Tank India ever!

#india #dubai #gratitude #hotel #innovation #revolu…https://t.co/w4HaUl7Re5 — Rohit Warrier (@rohitwarrier) May 25, 2022

A satisfying Day-1 at The Hotel Show Dubai | 24 - 26 May 2022. Loads and loads of interest for the new concept of drinking hygiene #sippline is bringing, otherwise never thought of before!

Be it Hilton or Marriott International. Truly content 🥳🥳.



Pro…https://t.co/81AfUgntGO — Rohit Warrier (@rohitwarrier) May 24, 2022

For those who don't know, when Warrier pitched his "Glass ka Mask" idea on Shark Tank India, Grover had trolled him, by calling his idea, "horrible". Grover had said no one on Earth will ever try to make such a useless product.

Another Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta, CMO of boAT had also called Warrier's product 'useless'.