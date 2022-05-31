Sippline founder Rohit Warrier pitched his ‘Glass ka Mask’ idea on Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover had trolled him, by calling his idea, 'horrible'
Shark Tank India's contestant Rohit Warrier, who had faced rejection from show judges, including BharatPe cofounder founder Ashneer Grover, is now promoting his product at The Hotel Show Dubai 2022.
In the Shart Tank show, Warrier, the founder of the oral hygiene brand Sippline pitched the idea of drinking shield for glasses and mugs to prevent contamination. However, his idea was immediately turned down by the judges, and Grover had said, " Bhai Ye Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?".
Rohit's Sippline product promotes oral hygiene therefore a rim is attached to the glass to prevent direct contact of the lips on the glass.
Warrier was never discouraged by the Shark Tank's jury's rejection. Instead, he decided to take his company's product to the Hotel Show Dubai. It is an annual show that happens at various hotels and hospitality sectors, giving a platform to entrepreneurs and suppliers to showcase their products.
According to Warrier, his product has received a positive response in Dubai. Rohit said that he feels immensely proud to present an idea that was curated, visioned, and made in India on global platforms like The Hotel Dubai 2022.
For those who don't know, when Warrier pitched his "Glass ka Mask" idea on Shark Tank India, Grover had trolled him, by calling his idea, "horrible". Grover had said no one on Earth will ever try to make such a useless product.
Another Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta, CMO of boAT had also called Warrier's product 'useless'.
