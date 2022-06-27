Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar on when one should look for a new job

Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar on when one should look for a new job2 min read . 08:37 PM IST
- Namita Thapar has also questioned spending a majority of our lives in doing jobs that we are not passionate about
Business entrepreneur and Shak Tank India judge Namita Thapar has a piece of advice to share with professionals who do not love what they do. "Don't settle for mediocrity, consider getting a new job," Thapar said.
The Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director has questioned spending a majority of our lives in doing jobs that we are not passionate about. “If you have Monday blues, don’t love what you are doing, time to get a new job? Why spend 80 per cent of your life doing something that you don’t feel absolutely passionate about?" she tweeted.
"Such work exists but we prefer to stay in our comfort zone and don’t look hard enough for it, don’t settle for mediocrity in life," Thapar wrote.
When Thapar was asked by a Twitter user if she ever felt Monday blues, she replied, "I have never got Monday blues at Emcure. In fact, I can’t wait to get to office, we came to office every single day all through the pandemic, I love what I do and truly live the quote - create a (work) life you don’t need a vacation from!"
Although the show 'Shark Tank India' wrapped up months ago, the mass excitement that the show created refuses to die down!
Recently, one of the most popular judges, or as they say 'Sharks' on the show, Aman Gupta celebrated his daughter's birthday in Delhi. And looks like, the occasion was the perfect occasion for his reunion with other sharks!
Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh who shared the screen with Aman attended his daughter's birthday party and their pictures have now gone viral on social media. Namita Thapar shared a slew of photos from the party and captioned it "Shark reunion (Aman's daughter Miraya's birthday party!)".
Sharing some more pictures, she wrote, "Friends like family!"
Many fans missed Ashneer Grover's presence at the birthday party. Although the BharatPe co-founder left a sweet comment wishing Aman's daughter on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy B'day - we missed this one!"
Based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA, 'Shark Tank India' launched its first season in December last year. The first season was a huge success and the show has been renewed for season two.
The first season was judged by Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal, Boat Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart Founder & CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar cosmetics Co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh and MamaEarth Co-founder Ghazal Alagh. The show was hosted by Ranvijay Singha.
