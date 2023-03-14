Shark Tank India season 2: How much did all sharks invest? Check details

Shark Tank India season 2: How much did all sharks invest? Check details2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:28 PM IST
- The second edition of the popular reality show also saw several innovative pitches and genius business ideas, that impaled the judges who invested a total of ₹81.16 crore
Shark Tank India Season 2 aired its finale episode on 10 March 2023. The show that is the sequel to the very popular reality TV show Shark Tank season 1, featured Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain saw a total investment of ₹81. 16 crore.
