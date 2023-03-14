Shark Tank India season 2: How much did all sharks invest? Check details

Shark Tank India Season 2 aired its finale episode on 10 March 2023. The show that is the sequel to the very popular reality TV show Shark Tank season 1, featured Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain saw a total investment of ₹81. 16 crore.

This season did miss its super popular shark former CEO of Bharat Pe Ashneer Grover and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

The second edition of the popular reality show also saw several innovative pitches and genius business ideas, that impaled the judges who invested a total of ₹81.16 crore. The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on 2 January 2023 and ended on 10 March.

This season saw impressive pitches like casual sneakers brand Flathead, vegan Hair colour brand Paradyes, logistic start-up from Kashmir Fastbeetle and Recode.

Here's the list of highest to lowest investor this season

NAMITA THAPAR

The head and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals emerged as the biggest investor on Shark Tank India season 2 until week 10. She invested a total of ₹19.04 crore this season.

AMAN GUPTA

Boat founder Aman Gupta ranked second on the list. The brutally honest and witty judge invested a total of ₹17.84 crore in Shark Tank India season 2.

PEYUSH BANSAL

The founder of e-commerce portal for eyewear Lenskart made the third highest investment in this season. Peyush Bansal invested a total of ₹16.16 crore in 10 weeks of the show.

ANUPAM MITTAL

Indian online wedding service founder Anupam Mittal, known for his savvy attitude and calm persona, the shark ended up investing a total of ₹9.77 crore this season, ranking fourth on the list.

VINEETA SINGH

Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh is fifth on the list. She invested a total of ₹9.69 crore this season.

AMIT JAIN

CarDekho founder Amit Jain turned out to be the lowest investor on Shark Tank India season 2 with a total of amount invested ₹8.66 crore.