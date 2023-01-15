Shark Tank India season 2 judge Namita Thapar has accused her housekeeper of stealing her phone and then writing nasty messages on social media. However, the phone has been recovered now.
Following this, Namita Thapar wrote on Twitter, apologising to the public for 'offensive' post. Thapar said it was the housekeeper who wrote the post.
"This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies!" the executive director at Emcure Pharmaceutical wrote on Twitter.
Recently, Thapar's Instagram bio was changed to "Shitty mother, shittier wife". Besides, a post was shared saying, "This is Namita's son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time".
Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Her current net worth is estimated to be nearly ₹600 crore.
In one of the interviews with Mint Thapar had spoken about her investment strategies in startups.
She told Mint that she follows the "4F investment" framework--Founder, Foundation, Financials, and Fit. "As long as a company fits in this framework, I invest in them irrespective of the sector that they belong to. However, I get particularly excited when I see pitches in healthcare and pitches by women entrepreneurs".
From her season 1 investment, Thapar said that Rare Planet has become the biggest success story. "When they pitched in season 1, they were at four stores with ₹70 lakh sales per month. Since then, their scale has grown by 8 times in store count (at 32 stores now) and their sales have grown by 6 times, at ₹4 crore per month. This business proves that social impact and profitability can co-exist," Thapar added.
In Shark Tank Season 2, Thapar invested ₹5.03 in two weeks.
