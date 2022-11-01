Shark Tank India is back! The entrepreneurship-based show, which witnessed a sweeping success in Season 1, is hoping to create a similar phenomenon with Season 2 as well. Sony Entertainment Television on Tuesday released the first promo of season 2 which will feature most of the original sharks along with a new shark.

Amit Jain, CEO & CoFounder, CarDekho Group, who is joining the shark gang, shared the clip on Linkedin expressing how thrilled he is to be a part of the show.

Looking forward to mentor budding entrepreneurs on the show to build a new India, Jain writes

Ashneer Grover, who had gained a sizable fan following last season, is not making a comeback this time. Along with him, Ghazal Alagh also will be missed. Meanwhile, Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua is taking over from Rannvijay Singha as the host for this season.

In a release shared by Sony, it has been confirmed that five sharks from the first season--Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) are returning. They will be joined by Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

The Indian version of the global Shark Tank show, which commenced in December last year, allows budding entrepreneurs to make pitches to judges. The Shark, or the judges, meanwhile, cut cheques for a stake in the company if impressed with the business models and founders.

The date for the premiere of Shark Tank India season 2 has not been announced by the channel so far. It is expected to air some time this year, most likely by late-November or early December.