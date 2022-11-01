Shark Tank India Season 2: New shark joins the gang. Watch1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 10:39 PM IST
Looking forward to mentor budding entrepreneurs on the show to build a new India, Amit Jain writes
Shark Tank India is back! The entrepreneurship-based show, which witnessed a sweeping success in Season 1, is hoping to create a similar phenomenon with Season 2 as well. Sony Entertainment Television on Tuesday released the first promo of season 2 which will feature most of the original sharks along with a new shark.