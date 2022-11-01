Shark Tank India Season 2: New shark joins the gang. Watch

In a release shared by Sony, it has been confirmed that five sharks from the first season--Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) are returning. They will be joined by Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).