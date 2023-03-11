Shark Tank India Season 2 is over! Yes, the popular reality show, where entrepreneurs from different areas pitch their business ideas to Sharks and seek investment from them, has already seen its finale on March 20. The Sharks include Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, and Anupam Mittal .

One interesting thing happened in the finale episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. Vineeta Singh and her husband Kaushik Mukherjee turned pitchers and presented their brand to other Sharks. They also shared their journey that how they started Sugar Cosmetics and took it to greater heights. The entrepreneurs even got a dream deal of ₹5 crore from all five Sharks.

Kaushik came to the stage and asked his 2016's business partner Vineeta Singh to join him and pitch their brand to Sharks. They asked for ₹1 crore investment for 2% equity.

When Vineeta and Kaushik were pitching Sugar Cosmetics in the 10 March episode, Peyush jokingly said, “Don't expect any mercy."

Another Shark Aman asked the entrepreneurs about the brand name. “Initially, we wanted to name it Kickass Cosmetics. However, we settled with Sugar," they said. Vineeta also offered her products to Sharks.

Further, Aman asked them about the investment rounds. Vineeta revealed that they got one investment in 2013, after that they couldn't get any because many presumed that the couple could land into a dispute in business.

Anupam appreciated the couple for continuing the business and mocked that Vineeta will soon share a seat as Shark on Shark Tank India show.

Following the serious discussion over profit and loss, Vineeta sealed a deal with ₹5 crore for 5% equity by all Sharks.

Other highlights from Shark Tank India Season 2 finale

1) One of the interesting pitches of Shark Tank India Season 2 finale episode by actress Parul Gulati, entrepreneur of ‘Nish Hair’. “Once my production house refused to pay for my hair extensions, then I got this business idea and started implementing it," the actress said.

Aman further asked whether this hair extension business is her full-time business. She gave a witty reply to this and said, “I am married to acting and this hair extension business is my baby. So I can't ignore any of them," Gulati said.

She asked for ₹1 crore investment for 2% equity. Parul Gulati also presented different types of hair extensions to Sharks.

Amit offered her ₹1 crore for 2% equity, while Vineeta and Aman together offered ₹1 crore for 3% equity. Other Sharks opt out of the deal.

2) Another attractive pitcher was Arjit Soni who gives the bicycle as a public sharing model. The Sharks discussed the business, its profit and loss, but they decided to opt out of the deal at the end.