Shark Tank India Season 3 shoot begins, fans demand return of Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal
Shark Tank Season 3 will feature Namita Thapar (CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho) as the main sharks.
Shark Tank Season 3 shooting has kicked off, according to the popular reality show's official Instagram account.