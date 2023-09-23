Shark Tank Season 3 will feature Namita Thapar (CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho) as the main sharks.

Shark Tank Season 3 shooting has kicked off, according to the popular reality show's official Instagram account. Shark Tank Season 3 will feature Namita Thapar (CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho) as the main sharks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Season 3 of ‘Shark Tank India’ will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv. However, the official streaming date of Season 3 is still awaited. Earlier the makers dropped a promo video of Season 3 on social media.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video began with an award function in which a businessman is honored for his efforts in which he shared the struggles he faced in his career and began his profession with thousands of rupees provided to him by his uncles and father.

The caption on the Instagram post read, “Lights (light emoji) Camera (camera emoji) Sharks (shark emoji). The Shark Tank India Season 3 shoot begins! We welcome the Sharks @anupammittal.me, @boatxaman, @namitathapar, @vineetasng, and @amitjain_cardekho for the first schedule. Stay tuned for more Shark reveals and exciting updates! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV."

Shark Tank India season 2 had sucessfully ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering 80 crores across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The third edition of the popular show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA.

Viewers demand Ashneer Grover be brought back! After Shark Tank's official handle dropped the news of kick starting their shoot for the third edition of the popular show, fans reiterated their demand to bring back co-founder and former MD of Indian fintech company BharatPe, Ashneer Grover.

Grover was one of the judge, and investor in Shark Tank Season 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Viewers also demanded that co-founder and CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal be brought back as a judge and investor for Shark Tank season 3.

A user wrote, “BRING ASHNEER BACK (sad emoji)." Another commented, “Aree bhai abhi bolna matt ki peyush bansal iss season nahi hai (Don't tell me that Peyush Bansal isn't there this season)." “Plz bring ashneer back (namaste emoji) (red heart emoji)," a third comment read.

Another user spared no words by commenting, “Inko investor nahi entertainer chaiye (They need an entertainer, not an investor)." A user also wrote, “Ashnir, piyush (sad emoj)." “Guys muje yeah cheez me kio interest nahi sooo i Aam out (Guys, I'm not interested in this anymore) (laughing with tears emojis)," wrote another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!