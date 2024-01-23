Season 3 of 'Shark Tank India' is set to be available for streaming on the Sony Liv OTT platform. A video shared by Shark Tank India features Shark Anupam Mittal defining entrepreneurship, stating, "like a boss!"

Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, advises, "If the world says so, don’t change. Change when your heart says."

Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, encourages entrepreneurs by saying, “Going back to square one shouldn’t be a demotivating factor. Instead, you can always go back to creating something else."

The upcoming season of Shark Tank India will feature 12 Sharks, including Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt; Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com; Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart; Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group; Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato; Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO; Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss MF CEO; Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of Inshorts; Varun Dua, CEO of Acko General Insurance; and Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder of upGrad.

The show is based on the well-known concept of the program with the same title - Shark Tank USA. The third season of 'Shark Tank India' will be accessible for streaming on the Sony Liv OTT platform.

