Ahead of the launch of Shark Tank India 3, judges have shared tips for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, offered a valuable tip on maximizing life's potential. She expressed, "You don't crumble because of volatility, you make the best of it," emphasizing resilience in the face of uncertainties.

Shark Tank India is a reality show centred around business, where a panel of investors, referred to as 'sharks,' evaluates pitches presented by contestants. The sharks scrutinize these pitches based on various factors such as business model, company valuation, and other relevant criteria, ultimately deciding whether to invest or not.

Peyush Bansal, co-founder, and CEO of Lenskart, said, "As a budding entrepreneur, one should focus on value creation more than anything else."

In a post on X, Shark Tank India wrote, "Wise words of wisdom from Shark Peyush Bansal for all the budding entrepreneurs! Shark Tank India Season 3, streaming from 22nd Jan, Mon-Fri 10 pm on Sony LIV."

Amit Jain, CEO & Co-founder of CarDekho, said, "Success is a game of constant failures, and Shark Amit Jain knows how to play & win it!"

Co-founder of boAt, Aman Gupta, shared indispensable advice that entrepreneurs should embrace. "Believing in yourself and your idea is paramount to building a successful business," said Aman Gupta.

The reality show added, “Want to solve problems like a pro? Shark Varun Dua has the perfect solution for you!" as they shared insights and advice for entrepreneurs from Varun Dua, who serves as the CEO of Acko General Insurance.

Season 3 of 'Shark Tank India' is set to be available for streaming on the Sony Liv OTT platform. A video shared by Shark Tank India features Shark Anupam Mittal defining entrepreneurship, stating, "like a boss!"

Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, advises, "If the world says so, don't change. Change when your heart says."

Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, encourages entrepreneurs by saying, “Going back to square one shouldn’t be a demotivating factor. Instead, you can always go back to creating something else."

The upcoming season of Shark Tank India will feature 12 Sharks, including Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt; Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com; Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart; Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group; Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato; Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO; Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss MF CEO; Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of Inshorts; Varun Dua, CEO of Acko General Insurance; and Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder of upGrad.

The show is based on the well-known concept of the program with the same title - Shark Tank USA. The third season of 'Shark Tank India' will be accessible for streaming on the Sony Liv OTT platform.

