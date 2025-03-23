Shark Tank India on Saturday won the best non-scripted show, according to OTTPlay. At the third edition of the OTTplay Awards, held in Mumbai on March 22, the show, Shark Tank India won the Best Reality Show award. Bimal Unnikrishnan and Rahul Hotchandani received the award for their dedicated efforts and hard work in bringing Shark Tank India to life.

Bimal Unnikrishnan and Rahul Hotchandani received the award for their dedicated efforts and hard work in bringing Shark Tank India to life. Unnikrishnan said, “Thank you HT and OTTplay for giving me this award. Thanks to all the sharks and new entrepreneurs for doing their best and making the show a success.”

Shark Tank India, much like Shark Tank, is about businessmen receiving pitches from start-ups looking for funding. While some ideas end up receiving the green light, many others are left developing their concept better before coming back for another round of pitch. Usually though, it is the first and final opportunity. The concept has picked up in India after ruling across the globe, and continues receiving love.

