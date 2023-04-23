Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal calls Google ‘Digital East India company’, flags ‘illegal’ billing system2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:29 PM IST
- Anupam Mittal said that Google is working in disregard to Indian laws and he hopes that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official is taking a note
Shark Tank India judge and Shadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Thursday hit out at Alphabet-owned Google for its ‘illegal’ choice billing system and even went to the extent of calling the company ‘Digital East India company.’ The billionaire investor said that Google is working in disregard to Indian laws and he hopes that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official is taking note.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×