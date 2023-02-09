In a rather startling turn of events, two Shark Tank India judges from season 1 have been accused of ‘ghosting’ a contestant after striking a deal. The accusation came from iWeb Technology Solutions CEO Akshay Shah who said that he had met the contestant in question.

“Met a founder yesterday who had got a deal from two sharks in season 1 and who never met him nor responded to his mails post Shark Tank India - Ab kya bolen?" he tweeted earlier this week.

As the post gained traction, Shah explained that the individual in question was unwilling to come forward. He also implied that similarly problematic behaviour had also been meted out to other business hopefuls.

“…the outcome being Ashneer was shown the door and sharks counselled not to be rude and brash and be considerate," he added.

A year earlier Shah had outlined the pitching process for the show in a Twitter thread. He felt that he had been treated unfairly, taking particular offence to comments made by Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta.

The allegations could not be independently verified by Livemint.

Like I said most founders fear, I am helpless :) In season 1 what we faced, more than 50% others faced the same or worse, the outcome being Ashneer was shown the door and sharks counselled not to be rude and brash and be considerate but no founder came out in the open! — Akshay Shah - Founder CEO, iWebTechno (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2023

The former Managing Director and Co-founder of Bharat Pe had been a part of the first season of Shark Tank India, but did not return for the second season. Last year MamaEarth co-founder Gazal Alagh had also been a part of the team.

Season 1 sharks - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal - returned to the silver screen earlier this year, vying to invest in potential businesses. In Grover's stead, CarDekho founder and CEO Amit Jain joined the panel as a shark.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year. The second season of the popular show started on January 2.