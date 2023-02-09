Shark Tank judges accused of ‘ghosting’ contestant after striking deal - Details
Two Shark Tank India judges from season 1 have been accused of cutting off all ties with a contestant after striking a deal.
In a rather startling turn of events, two Shark Tank India judges from season 1 have been accused of ‘ghosting’ a contestant after striking a deal. The accusation came from iWeb Technology Solutions CEO Akshay Shah who said that he had met the contestant in question.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×