Shark tank judges remind Harsh Goenka of bleeding Sharks from Jaws; here's why

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has shared his views on the Shark Tank Season 2. While the show is all all about helping aspiring business owners by persuading some of the biggest and most successful CEOs in the nation to invest in their venture, the Sharks seem to face lot of criticism this season.

Goenka has said that he enjoys Shark Tank as a program and thinks as a great platform for budding entrepreneurs.

However, he said, “but whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding"

In a photo shared by Goenka showed that FY22 profit after tax of the companies owned by these Sharks. The source of the image shared by Goenka is not known.

It showed that Aman Gupta was the only shark who saw a profit after tax in FY22, his company boAt saw FY22 profit of 79 crore.

Apart from him, the other sharks reported a massive loss. CarDekho's Amit Jain profit was -246 crore. Peyush Bansal's Lenskart reported FY22 profit after tax -102 crore. Vineeta Shingh's Sugar Cosmetics reported saw loss of 75 crore. Anupam Mittal's Shaadi.com FY20 profit after tax was -27 crore as no disclosure was done after that. Mittal's also owns other two companies Makaan.com, and Mauj Mobile whose numbers are not revealed. The image shared by Goenka also stated that Shark Namita Thapar said that Emcure Pharma is not a startup as the company was started by her father who is still its CEO.

Goenka's post has got over 1.2 million views and 10, 316 likes. Users too agreed with Goenka. Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip wrote, “True. Entrepreneur who are yet to make their startup’s profitable and giving exit to their investors are now investing in other startup’s."

Jigish S, CEO of BillMart commented, “It’s now like any other TV programs, acting by judges, contestants, emotional stories, fights, laughs and overall funding less than advertising revenue. 90% of people who watched S1 not watching S2, imho based on talking to friends."

Some other user wrote, “It's just like a Family Melo drama with lots of emotional scenes."

“When it’s your own money; the bottom line matters. But when it is public money or angel investors this gyan of valuation takes over. Never understood the basis of the valuation though. Of course the promoters take hefty salaries; sell their stakes and have a good life!!," other user wrote.

“The choice of judges is inline with most Reality Shows on TV. They look for certain political leaning and its quite evident from other shows as well. But, the program is still worth to see some amazing entrepreneurs, their grit, perseverance and innovation."

One user commented, “Yes it is fun to watch as though an evening soap other than that nothing in it. Business is tackled as though kirana store I think that also makes more money than the start ups on the show."

Some other wrote, “Its a very well conceptualised program but very poorly produced/implemented. Loss making Sharks asking for profits/profitability of newly created startups."

This is not the first time the Sharks were highly criticised for their own businesses. Earlier, Ankit Uttam, a bestselling author on Amazon, wrote about the financials of businesses run by sharks. In a LinkedIn post, he went and compared Namita Thapar with Ananya Pandey in Bollywood over “nepotism" as Thapar is not the founder of Emcure Pharma.