This 11-yr old and his self-learning braille device impressed PM Modi. Here's why2 min read . 05:07 PM IST
- Shark Tank India's youngest contestant Prathamesh Sinha impressed PM Modi during his Digital India Week 2022 meet
An eleven-year-old boy from Pune who won millions of heart with his ‘Shark Tank India’ stint has found a new admirer in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India is observing ‘Digital India Week 2022’, where PM Modi said India has eliminated queues by going online and offering a host of services. The PM praised the role digital technology in changing the lives of people of the country.
At the event, Sinha introduced himself to PM Modi on Monday. Sinha introduced himself as the as the Thinkerbell Labs brand ambassador. The pre-teen demonstrated a gadget called Annie.
Annie is a one-of-its-kind Braille self-learning device.
Sinha's zeal to overcome his limitations and create a unique device impressed the Prime Minister.
"Meeting confident people like Prathamesh reinstates my faith that this country is headed towards progress and has a bright future ahead," he said during his speech at the event.
Prathamesh had introduced to the judges in Shark Tank India – Annie, the world's first self-learning braille device.
Prathamesh Sinha was granted a unique scholarship by Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt. Gupta, who also happened to be the most ‘favourite’ judge of the youngest contestant in Shark Tank India season 1, pledged that he will fund all the requirements of a special shadow teacher who will closely work with the visually challenged boy to ensure he gets the quality education that he deserves, the company revealed in an Instagram post.
The Digital India Week is being held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
At the event, PM Modi highlighted the importance of his government's Digital India Mission, Modi said time will not wait for a country which does not adopt new technology when required and maintained the country had suffered this during the third industrial revolution.
PM Modi also launched multiple digital portals at the event, including single sign-in portal Meri Pehchaan, Digital India Bhashini, Digital India Genesis and Chips to Startup (C2S).
