Prathamesh Sinha was granted a unique scholarship by Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt. Gupta, who also happened to be the most ‘favourite’ judge of the youngest contestant in Shark Tank India season 1, pledged that he will fund all the requirements of a special shadow teacher who will closely work with the visually challenged boy to ensure he gets the quality education that he deserves, the company revealed in an Instagram post.