Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal chooses ‘world class infra’ Kashmir over Switzerland: ‘Was offered security didn’t accept'

Anupam Mittal, investor in Shark Tank India, visited “world class infrastructure” Kashmir with his family after four months of Pahalgam terror attack for a “luxury trip” worth ₹2 lakh than going to Switzerland at ₹10 lakh. He revealed that he was offered security but he didn't accept.

Mittal took to X and shared beautiful photos from the valley, stating, “Luxury trip to Switzerland - 10 lacs Similar trip to Kashmir - 2 lacs Infinite beauty in your own country - priceless.”

He shut down a troll who asked whether it's advertising while responding that it's “just emotion”. The Shaadi.com CEO became apparently furious when he was questioned “Sir but Switzerland me religion puch ke goli nahi marte”. He replied, “Thodi tameez rakho bhai” and urging, “it’s time to support your country”.

Another X user asked him in response to this, “Whats wrong in what he said ? Neither they disrespect the country or national emblem”. The point was made in reference to controversy that arose at the esteemed Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar when a mob allegedly vandalised the Ashoka Emblem on the foundation stone a few days ago, igniting a fierce debate over national symbols and religious feelings.

Mittal rebutted and told the person to visit Kashmir as it's not true for the locals there. “This is not true of the people of Kashmir. Jaa kar dekho, phir bolo,” he said.

When an X user advised that the life is precious and “you may not have the security like Anupam”, Mittal stated, “Was offered security but did not accept it. And took my family along. Kashmir is as safe as can be and if u want to do a service for those who sacrificed their lives, go visit and don’t let the terrorists succeed in their plan. Fear mongering is easy.”

He said he wishes to visit Manipur and Shillong in further conversation. Mittal also burst into laughter when a person praised him for his looks “Anupam looks like a 80s Hero and the missus is more 2020s... Anupam bhai need to rev up ur game,” an X user remarked. He quipped,"😂 kuch karna padega."

While taking to Linkedin, Mittal said he takes “offence” when “everyone calls Kashmir “India’s Switzerland.” ”Switzerland is pretty, but at times, sterile. Kashmir is raw, rustic, ravishing," he mentioned.

What did Anupam Mittal notice during his trip to Kashmir? He listed out following:

: Kashmiris are beautiful inside & out

: Hospitable to a fault (bought an XL suitcase for the gifts

: Govt & forces are ensuring 100% safety

: Locals, after initial despair, are back on their feet