But Peyush stays adamant on his plan to stay a lone investor, however offers him ₹1 crore for 10 percent equity. This irks Anupam and he tells Vineet that “maybe he (Peyush) wants to deal because of some other reasons that he knows best." He also says , "You said you never make deals when so many people are involved but you have done it in the past, so don't say that." The two get into an argument. Later, both the sharks opt out. Vineet later accepts Aman and Namita's deal of ₹30 lakhs for 3 percent equity.