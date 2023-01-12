Sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal get into fierce war of words, here's what happened3 min read . 10:59 AM IST
As the second season of Shark Tank India has kicked in and the pitches have started. The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.
Apart from Namita and Vineeta, sharks from the previous season Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal are also a part of this season along with the new shark on the panel Amit Jain. In the latest season, Piyush Bansal of Lenskart and Shadi.com founder Anupam Mittal get into an argument on investing in Vineet Saraiwala's Atypical Advantage.
Peyush wanted to do a solo deal whereas Anupam who was making a joint deal with Namita and Aman wanted Peyush to join them.
So here's what happened
Vineet Saraiwala, founder of Atypical Advantage pitches for his company. His company offers employment opportunities to the disabled people. He claims his company is India’s biggest inclusive platform to offer opportunities to the disabled. Vineet himself disabled and has is Retinitis Pigments, a condition where he loses his vision with years.
Speaking about his idea to start the company, he said that it started during Covid lockdown and he was getting CVs from his community about jobs. He said he himself left his company and started on his corporate journey with Atypical Advantage.
Vineet claims that his purpose for this platform comes as the top job providing companies are not accessible for the disabled person. He says the company who ties up with him pays him monthly retainer package which includes disability sensitisation, post-placement, job mapping, consulting, interview scheduling and sign language support.
Speaking about his revenue, the company earns approximately ₹8 lakhs monthly. He said apart from monthly subscription, the company also provides placement feed also.
He says the platform has has more than 1000 inclusive artworks, 500 performing artists, 140 artists to commission and it also focuses on inclusive hiring. In return from sharks, he asks ₹30 lakhs for 1% equity.
After his pitch, Anupam, Aman, and Namita offer him ₹30 lakh for 4 percent equity.
Peyush says his sister who is a CA by profession, is also specially abled, so the cause is closer to him. However, he offers him ₹1 crore for 12 percent equity but on the condition that he would be the only one to invest and would like to get a seat at the table. Giving his reasons, Piyush said that Vinnet has many advisors on board.
On the other hand, Anupam tries to convince Vineet that he has expertise in classified platforms. Vineet tries to get all the sharks on board with an offer of ₹45 lakhs from Peyusha and Anupam and ₹15 from the Aman and Namita.
But Peyush stays adamant on his plan to stay a lone investor, however offers him ₹1 crore for 10 percent equity. This irks Anupam and he tells Vineet that “maybe he (Peyush) wants to deal because of some other reasons that he knows best." He also says , "You said you never make deals when so many people are involved but you have done it in the past, so don't say that." The two get into an argument. Later, both the sharks opt out. Vineet later accepts Aman and Namita's deal of ₹30 lakhs for 3 percent equity.
Peyush said, “Stop making acquisition on somebody's personality." Anupam replies, “So don’t be a Bigg Boss here. You just want to become a hero."
Later in a tweet, Vineet tags Anupam and Peyush and writes, “We could have worked out a All Sharks deal because for me this is not a company but a movement where we want to change the consciousness of this nation with respect to disability."
He further added, “I had gone to Shark Tank not to represent my company or represent that community which has been one of the most marginalised but only & only because this cause of livelihood requires that perspective which is greater than anybody of us."
"In fact my pitch clearly states that my vision is to make our company Atypical Advantage obsolete when we reach a stage when everybody gets equal opportunities. Let’s together work towards that Inclusive world," he wrote.
