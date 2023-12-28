Sharmila Tagore reveals her cancer diagnosis on Koffee with Karan, cites it as reason for break from screens
Following her inability to take the role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it went to Shabana Azmi, where she plays the grandmother of Alia Bhatt’s character and had her own parallel romantic track with Dharmendra’s character.
Regarded as one of Indian cinema's most accomplished actresses, Sharmila Tagore has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer when she appeared on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan.
