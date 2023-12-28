comScore
Sharmila Tagore reveals her cancer diagnosis on Koffee with Karan, cites it as reason for break from screens

 Livemint

Following her inability to take the role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it went to Shabana Azmi, where she plays the grandmother of Alia Bhatt’s character and had her own parallel romantic track with Dharmendra’s character.

(File) Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore during the last day of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI )
(File) Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore during the last day of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI )

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's most accomplished actresses, Sharmila Tagore has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer when she appeared on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan.

Stating that she was concerned about her health, she said that due to cancer she couldn’t play a supporting role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Even filmmaker Karan said that he regrets not being able to work with her on the film.

Following her inability to take the role, it went to Shabana Azmi, where she played the grandmother of Alia Bhatt’s character and had her parallel romantic track with Dharmendra’s character.

ALSO READ: Cancer and cardiovascular diseases top global claims frequency; respiratory disease ranks third: Report

“I’d offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana ji, she was my first choice. But because of health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes. It is a regret I have," Karan said.

Explaining it, Sharmila said, as quoted by Indian Express, “It was at the height of COVID. They hadn’t really grappled with COVID at that time, we were not vaccinated. After my cancer… They didn’t want me to take that risk."

To which Karan repeated, "It will be a regret, and it is something I hope that we can make up for and work together."

This year, Tagore returned to acting with a supporting role in the Disney+ Hotstar film Gulmohar. This also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is believed to be inspired by Monsoon Wedding.

Tagore is a recipient of two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, a Filmfare OTT Award and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hindi cinema. In 2013, the Indian government honoured her with Padma Bhushan, which is India's third highest civilian honour. This was given to her for her contributions to the Indian culture through performing arts.

Published: 28 Dec 2023, 05:56 PM IST
