Sharmistha Panoli arrested: Dutch MP Geert Wilders says ‘free the brave’ influencer, urges PM Modi to ‘help’ her

The Dutch Parliament member and the leader of the right-wing Party for Freedom Geert Wilders stated the arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, an Instagram influencer and a law student, is a "disgrace for freedom of speech" and sought her release while urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Free the brave Sharmishta Panoli! It’s a disgrace for the freedom of speech that she was arrested. Don’t punish her for speaking the truth about Pakistan and Muhammad. Help her @narendramodi,” Wilders posted on X.

Why was Sharmistha Panoli arrested? She was arrested from Gurugram on Friday night over allegations of hurting religious sentiments. Panoli had put a video on May 14 in response to a question from a Pakistani follower regarding India’s military action after the Pahalgam terror attack. In the video, she allegedly made derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

According to ANI, the Kolkata Police said, “The case relates to an Instagram video by a lady named Sharmishta Panoli that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. FIR was lodged in Garden Reach Police Station. Attempts to serve notice as per law couldn't be successful since the accused, with her family absconded. Subsequently, warrant of arrest was issued by the court of law, based on which she was arrested from Gurgaon yesterday.”

Sharmistha Panoli's apology Panoli deleted the video on May 15 and issued an apology after receiving death threats as the video was shared widely. She said, “I do hereby tender my UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY whatever was put are my personal feelings and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody so if anybody is hurt I’m sorry for the same. I expect co-operation and understanding. Henceforth, I will be cautious in my public post. Again please accept my apologies.”