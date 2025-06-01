Sharmistha Panoli row: Kangana Ranaut urges West Bengal govt not to become 'North Korea', Pawan Kalyan condemns arrest

A day after Instagram influencer Sharmistha Panoli was arrested from Gurugram by Kolkata Police, BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has condemned the move, urging the West Bengal government not to try to make the state into North Korea.

Speaking to the media on Panoli's arrest, Ranaut stated that harassing someone in the name of law and order is not good, as everyone has democratic rights.

Ranaut said, as quoted by ANI, “Harassing someone in the name of law and order is not good. When someone has apologised and deleted the post, but putting her in prison, torturing her, ending her career and raising questions on her character is very wrong. This should not happen with any daughter. I urge the West Bengal government not to try to make the state into North Korea. Everyone has democratic rights. She has apologised for her indecent remarks. She had said everything in general and today's generation uses such language very normally- both in English and in Hindi. She should be released soon because she is a very young woman. She has her whole career and life ahead of her...”

Not only Kangana, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan too came in support of Panoli and condemned her arrest by Kolkata police over an allegedly communal video.

According to him, 'secularism must be a two-way street'. He said that while "blasphemy must be condemned," secularism should not be wielded as a “shield”.

Kalyan took to X and wrote, “During Operation Sindoor, Sharmista, a law student, spoke out, her words regrettable and hurtful to some. She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologised. The WB Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmistha. But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest?”

The actor-turned-politician further said, “Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all. #IstandwithSharmistha. #EqualJustice”

About Sharmishta's arrest: Instagram influencer Sharmishta Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurugram in Haryana for allegedly sharing a communal video which triggered significant outrage online.

She in the video allegedly criticised Bollywood celebrities for staying silent on “Operation Sindoor.” After intense trolling and threats in the comments, Panoli removed the video and issued a public apology on 15 May.

However, an FIR had already been registered in Kolkata. Police said multiple attempts were made to serve legal notices to Panoli and her family. She was later arrested and then Alipore court in Kolkata sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

Police sources confirmed that Panoli has been booked under sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between groups based on religion or community), 299 (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 353(1)(c) (inciting public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.