In a chilling verdict, the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court sentenced Greeshma to death for the murder of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj. The court highlighted the premeditated nature of the crime and Greeshma's emotional manipulation, raising questions about trust and betrayal in relationships.

Greeshma, the accused in the high-profile Sharon Raj murder case, was sentenced to death by the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court on Monday. Greeshma had poisoned her 23-year-old boyfriend, Sharon Raj, with pesticide-laced ayurvedic decoction, as reported by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court also sentenced the third accused, Greeshma's uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair, to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

While pronouncing the quantum of punishment, the court observed, “The act of inviting Sharon over under the pretext of sexual intimacy and subsequently committing the crime cannot be ignored. It is the State's responsibility to ensure punishment for criminal acts. Evidence such as Sharon recording a video of the suspicious juice, despite Greeshma asking him not to record, indicates that he suspected something was wrong. Sharon fought for his life for 11 days without even consuming a drop of water."

ANI reported that the court further observed that Greeshma betrayed the trust of her boyfriend Sharon, manipulating him emotionally. She has no evidence to support claims of mental pressure from Sharon, the court said, adding, “Greeshma's defence that Sharon had physically abused her also lacks any proof. On the contrary, Sharon had never blamed her in any messages or communications. While Sharon remained committed to the accused, she was simultaneously in contact with her fiance."

“It is evident that the crime was premeditated and carried out without provocation. Greeshma's cunning attempts to cover up her crime were unsuccessful. Her argument of youthful age cannot be considered in light of the severity of the crime. The evidence suggests that Sharon was unaware of Greeshma's plan to murder him," the court observed.

Charges Accused Greeshma, who faced multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code, including murder, abduction, administering poison, and obstruction of justice, was sentenced to death by the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court.

Also Read: The death penalty must always be under debate {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court found her guilty on January 17 for poisoning her 23-year-old boyfriend, Sharon Raj, with pesticide-laced ayurvedic decoction. Greeshma's mother, Sindhu, was acquitted of all charges. The court heard final arguments on the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

Why did Greeshma kill Sharon? Greeshma, convicted for poisoning her boyfriend Sharon Raj, has been sentenced to death by the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court. The case dates back to October 14, 2022, when Greeshma allegedly mixed poison in herbal medicine at her residence to end her relationship with Sharon, who refused to break up.

Sharon fell seriously ill and died 11 days later while being treated in the ICU. His dying declaration, in which he revealed he consumed the herbal medicine given by Greeshma, was a key piece of evidence in the case, along with forensic findings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Greeshma’s uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for obstructing justice.

The police filed the charge sheet on January 25, 2023, following a meticulous investigation led by a special team under then-Superintendent of Police Shilpa. The trial, which began on October 15 last year, concluded on January 3 this year. Over 95 witnesses were examined in the case, ANI reported.