The Union health ministry on Tuesday reviewed the current Covid-19 situation and progress in vaccination in the country.

In a routine briefing, the ministry said that there has been continued and sharp decline in daily new COVID-19 cases, almost 79% fall in figure as compared to peak of 7 May. The ministry also stated that 322 districts have seen decline in daily cases in last one month.

Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, informed that overall recovery has increased to 94.3% (both home isolation +medical infrastructure) and there has been a 6.3% overall decrease in positivity from June 1-7.

He also said that there has been a 33% decline in the number of cases in last one week and 65% reduction in active cases. "State-wise, there are 15 states with less than 5% positivity," Aggarwal, added.

It also said that India has reported 20,822 Covid cases and 252 deaths per million population, which is among the lowest in world.

On the vaccination front, the ministry stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour till population is vaccinated, to avert future waves.

Meanwhile, India reported 86,498 new COVID-19 cases and 2123 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last 68 days.

With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India reached 2,89,09,975.

According to Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,82,282 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 2,73,41,462. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in the country stands at 13,03,702.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the country to 3,51,309.

As many as 36,82,07,596 samples have been tested in the country up to June 8 including 18,73,485 samples tested on Monday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

Modi said private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at ₹150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine.

