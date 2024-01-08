Sharp rise in egg prices across the country due to decline in production: Report

A sharp rise in egg prices is seen in the country due to the decline in production. Good export demand is aiding the uptrend in price, which producers said is likely to hold on to current levels till February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Indian Express, eggs in Kolkata's wholesale market are priced at ₹6.50, and in Pune, the egg rates have spiked up to ₹7-7.50 per piece. Last year, wholesale egg prices in Pune were at ₹6.44.

The whole prices of eggs were high in other Indian cities as well. For instance, in Ahmedabad, the whole price per piece of egg in Ahmedabad was ₹6.39, in Surat, was ₹6.37, and in Vizag was ₹6.25, respectively.

For the most part in 2023, the prices of eggs were below the ₹6.10 range in wholesale markets. But, they have seen a sharp uptick due to a rise in consumption.

As per the Indian Express report, the consumption of eggs in India per month is 30 crore.

The report said that the production of eggs might not come up quickly due to the longer lifecycle of layer birds.

Farmers raise a chick for 42-45 days. The birds start laying eggs and continue to do so for the next 18 months after which they are replaced.

Drought in the peninsular part of the country and higher feed costs have seen many layer players exiting the business of eggs as per the farmers, the english daily mentioned.

