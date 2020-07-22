Sharp rise in MNREGA enrolment in Karnataka

BENGALURU: At least 3.2 lakh people in Karnataka, who returned to their villages from urban centres in the last three months due to the covid-19 crisis, have secured job cards under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), according to government data.

This is an almost 10% increase in the total 33 lakh active job card holders and around 5% rise in the 66 lakh people registered under the scheme in the state.

“We have already achieved close to 40-45% or around 5.7 crore person days as against 13 crore person days of our annual target," Anirudh Shravan, commissioner (Rural Development) said.

The higher demand for the rural jobs scheme comes at a time when millions living and working in urban centres have moved back to their villages as businesses, industries and other activities came to a grinding halt due to the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. The reverse migration has led to a surplus of labour in rural areas as people are still reluctant to return to cities like Bengaluru which is not only reeling under the health crisis but also since business has been slow despite being allowed to reopen.

With restrictions now relaxed and Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa ruling out more lockdowns, rural projects have been taken up across the state to absorb the additional labour and provide a source of income. Good rains across the state so far and increased sowing activity have also raised hopes that there would be demand for agricultural labour. Concerns over timely payment of wages due to liquidity crunch is also likely to have influenced more people to enroll in the national scheme.

Shravan said people who left cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi among others are now actively seeking jobs under the scheme. Even highly qualified persons with post-graduate and even doctorate degrees have taken up job cards to earn a livelihood.

He said the department has managed over 99% timely wage payments and has so far paid out salaries to the tune of ₹1600 crore. Around ₹400 crore is pending in material payments from the Centre.

Karnataka fell short of its target to generate 12 crore person days under MGNREGA by almost one crore person days due to delay in release of funds, including wage payments, from the Centre in the previous fiscal.

