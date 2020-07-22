Sharp rise in MNREGA enrolment in Karnataka

The higher demand for the rural jobs scheme comes at a time when millions living and working in urban centres have moved back to their villages as businesses, industries and other activities came to a grinding halt due to the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. The reverse migration has led to a surplus of labour in rural areas as people are still reluctant to return to cities like Bengaluru which is not only reeling under the health crisis but also since business has been slow despite being allowed to reopen.