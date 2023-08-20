End of diet curbs may fuel poultry price3 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Since mid-June, poultry prices have been on the rise due to a combination of factors, including logistics and higher raw material costs, according to industry experts.
NEW DELHI : After vegetables, poultry products including eggs and chicken are expected to see a sharp rise in sales and, consequently, prices starting September -- following the two-month-long Shravan restrictions.
