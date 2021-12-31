NEW DELHI : In a seven month high, national capital, New Delhi on Friday reported 1796 new Covid cases amid rising surge in cases for a couple of days.

The number was 483 cases more or 36% higher than what was reported the day before.

The national capital's positivity rate also rose up to 2.44%. This comes even though DDMA had sounded a ‘Yellow Alert’ in the city.

The total active cases in the city now stands at 4410.

The city also saw 467 recoveries in one day, taking the total recovery to 14,18,694.

The city also did not report any death owing to the coronavirus infection .

1,796 fresh COVID cases reported in Delhi today, a jump of 483 cases over yesterday's numbers; positivity rate rises to 2.44%



Active cases: 4410

Total recoveries: 14,18,694 (467 recoveries today) pic.twitter.com/rHpyZrq4e3 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.43% and the case fatality rate stands at 1.73%.

There were 73590 tests conducted in the past twenty four hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics