Sharp spike in COVID cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 2.44%1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 09:59 PM IST
- National capital New Delhi on Friday reported 1796 new Covid cases and zero deaths
NEW DELHI : In a seven month high, national capital, New Delhi on Friday reported 1796 new Covid cases amid rising surge in cases for a couple of days.
The number was 483 cases more or 36% higher than what was reported the day before.
The national capital's positivity rate also rose up to 2.44%. This comes even though DDMA had sounded a ‘Yellow Alert’ in the city.
The total active cases in the city now stands at 4410.
The city also saw 467 recoveries in one day, taking the total recovery to 14,18,694.
The city also did not report any death owing to the coronavirus infection .
The cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.43% and the case fatality rate stands at 1.73%.
There were 73590 tests conducted in the past twenty four hours.
