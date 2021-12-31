Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sharp spike in COVID cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 2.44%

Sharp spike in COVID cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 2.44%

New Delhi, Dec 31 (ANI): Shoppers throng Sarojini Nagar market on the eve of New Year, flouting COVID-19 appropriate behavior amid the spike in Omicron cases, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:59 PM IST Livemint

  • National capital New Delhi on Friday reported 1796 new Covid cases  and zero deaths

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : In a seven month high, national capital, New Delhi on Friday reported 1796 new Covid cases amid rising surge in cases for a couple of days. 

NEW DELHI : In a seven month high, national capital, New Delhi on Friday reported 1796 new Covid cases amid rising surge in cases for a couple of days. 

The number was 483 cases more or 36% higher than what was reported the day before. 

The number was 483 cases more or 36% higher than what was reported the day before. 

The national capital's positivity rate also rose up to 2.44%. This comes even though DDMA had sounded a ‘Yellow Alert’ in the city. 

The national capital's positivity rate also rose up to 2.44%. This comes even though DDMA had sounded a ‘Yellow Alert’ in the city. 

The total active cases in the city now stands at 4410.

The total active cases in the city now stands at 4410.

The city also saw 467 recoveries in one day, taking the total recovery to 14,18,694.

The city also saw 467 recoveries in one day, taking the total recovery to 14,18,694.

The city also did not report any death owing to the coronavirus infection .

The city also did not report any death owing to the coronavirus infection .

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.43% and the case fatality rate stands at 1.73%.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.43% and the case fatality rate stands at 1.73%.

There were 73590 tests conducted in the past twenty four hours. 

There were 73590 tests conducted in the past twenty four hours. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!