Sharp spike in loans to NBFCs, renewable energy, aviation cos in January

Personal loans segment saw growth slowing to 9.1% year on year, the lowest in the last 10 years after staging a recovery in growth to 10% year on year in November. Within this segment, home loans saw sluggish growth of 7.7% year on year, the lowest in the last 10 years and credit card debt saw a 5% growth. Vehicle loan growth slowed slightly, reaching 7.1% year on year. Gold loans continued its growth momentum touching 132% year on year.