Sharper GDP contraction brings focus back on fiscal policy

NEW DELHI: A day after India’s GDP data showed a sharper-than-expected contraction, experts said the Centre needs to step up public expenditure through a large fiscal stimulus to avoid a sharp contraction in GDP in FY21 at a time when state governments are unable to increase their spending due to limited leeway in revenue mop up.

India’s economy contracted at a record 23.9% in June quarter of FY21, underlining the extent of economic damage inflicted by the pandemic. While July infrastructure data added to signs of a slowing recovery as Asia’s third largest economy faces a surge in coronavirus infections, August manufacturing PMI released on Tuesday turned positive after a gap of five months signaling a turnaround in industrial activity.

Madan Sabnavis said while the PMI manufacturing turning positive in August is encouraging, it does not automatically mean factory output will also turn positive. “The PMI is calculated on a month on month basis and hence as the economy keeps opening up will reveal better numbers as production would tend to be better than the previous month. The crux will be not having localized lockdowns which can reverse this trend. This will not mean that IIP growth will be positive which is reckoned on a year-on-year basis," he added.

While the finance ministry has dropped enough hints of more fiscal measures including through deficit financing to support demand in the economy, it has not yet revealed the timing or extent of the support.

Sonal Verma chief India economist at Nomura said the larger than expected contraction in June quarter GDP should clear the air for policymakers to recalibrate their strategies, offering an anchor for basing the next phase of policy stimulus.

“If left unaddressed, a longer period of below-normal activity risks knock on effects on the labour market, SMEs and ultimately on the banking system. The current economic status requires a more aggressive fiscal response, but budgeted fiscal support has been limited, while monetary policy is hamstrung due to inflation. We expect fiscal-monetary policy coordination going ahead, as the RBI endeavours to keep long-term government bond yields low, to ensure smooth financing of higher fiscal deficits," she added.

Nomura slashed its GDP projection for FY21 to a contraction of 11% from a dip of 6.1% estimated earlier.

The states on the other hand are unable to meet the mounting revenue demands on account of coronavirus-related measures at a time when their coffers have dried up due to tepid Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections. In the GST Council meeting last week, the Centre gave states two borrowing options to meet the shortfall in GST compensation. However, five non-BJP ruled states such as Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattishgarh, Telangana and Kerala have rejected the Centre’s proposal and urged it to borrow to meet the revenue gap.

“Indian economy in severe recession. Hike in public expenditure to revive domestic demand need of the hour. But central government refuses to compensate for GST loss due to covid. They want states to cut expenditure by ₹1 lakh crore. Instead of contra cyclical, pro-cyclical policy (needed)," Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac on tweeted Tuesday.

Economist Indira Rajaraman said regardless of the legal undertaking, the Centre can be more supportive of states. “The Centre has been very niggardly in its support to states. The need of the hour is to very quickly ramp up broken supply chains and to step up the disaster relief transfers to states to help them cope with the crisis," she added.

