Sharper GDP contraction brings focus back on fiscal policy

Madan Sabnavis said while the PMI manufacturing turning positive in August is encouraging, it does not automatically mean factory output will also turn positive. “The PMI is calculated on a month on month basis and hence as the economy keeps opening up will reveal better numbers as production would tend to be better than the previous month. The crux will be not having localized lockdowns which can reverse this trend. This will not mean that IIP growth will be positive which is reckoned on a year-on-year basis," he added.