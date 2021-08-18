The Delhi court today cleared Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of charges in connection with the case involving the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar . Special Judge Geetanjali Goel of the Rouse Avenue Court said that the accused was discharged and asked him to file a bond.

Shashi Tharoor, who was present during the virtual hearing, thanked the court and said it had been absolute torture for the past seven-and-half years.

"...Significant conclusion to the long nightmare which had enveloped me after tragic passing of Sunanda...Fact that justice has been done will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace," Shashi Tharoor after being discharged by Delhi Court in Sunanda Pushkar death case.

Read Tharoor's full statement here

View Full Image Shashi Tharoor's full statement.

Tharoor was the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.The former union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the national capital on the night of 17 January 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

