Shashi Tharoor among 7 MPs s Bilawal Bhutto at world stage — against ‘terrorism’, for ‘peace’: What we know so far

After India announced that it would send seven all-party delegations to "key partner countries" to "carry forth" India's strong message against terrorism, Pakistan also called for a delegation to present its case for 'peace' at the international stage.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to lead a "high-level delegation to key global capitals to present Pakistan’s stance and push for peace."

Bilawal accepted the responsibility.

The Pakistani politician wrote in a Facebook post, “I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times.”

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Facebook post.

Who will be part of Pakistan's delegation Apart from Bilawal, Pakistan's delegation is expected to include federal ministers Energy Minister Musadik Malik, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khurram Dastgir Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker Faisal Subzwari, former foreign secretaries Tehmina Janjua and Jalil Abbas Jilani, PTI reported.

The official statement further noted that Senator Faisal Sabzwari, former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, and former ambassador to the US and EU Jalil Abbas Jilani will also be part of the delegation.

Where will Pakistan's team go? Pakistan's delegation is scheduled to visit key capitals including London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels, Geo TV reported.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development, saying that a parliamentary delegation would soon visit the United States, the United Kingdom, Brussels, France, and Russia to highlight Pakistan's stance on the recent conflict.

India's delegation The Indian government had announced on Saturday that all-party delegations will visit key partner countries to "project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations."

The delegation "would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism," the statement from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs read.

The full list of MPs and delegation was released by Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday. Rijiju said on X, "One mission. One message. One Bharat 🇮🇳 Seven All-Party Delegations will soon engage key nations under Operation Sindoor, reflecting our collective resolve against terrorism."

Who are part of Indian delegations The delegations will be led by seven MPs -- Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Baijayant Panda, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Supriya Sule, and Shrikant Eknath Shinde. Advertisement

The list includes MPs from multi-parties which have been divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader has been assigned for each group who will lead the delegation on global level.

As per the list, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will lead a nine-member delegation that will visit the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia.