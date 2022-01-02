Congress leader Shashi Tharoor , who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter recently to get behind the cause for eco-friendly alternatives to plastic packaging of foods.

This came after IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video on Twitter of a container that is made out of rice bran, which is just as useful as a container made out of any other material that might harm the environment.

“Food containers made out of rice bran are leak proof, affordable, disposable and earth friendly. Hotels, restaurants, food joints, it's time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in Tamil Nadu and switch to sustainable eco alternatives," she captioned the video.

Retweeting this, Indian National Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, said the whole country needs innovations like these.

“This applies across the country & not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. GoI needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use," he wrote.

This applies across the country & not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. GoI needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use. https://t.co/YfITyIP6YI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 29, 2021

Many people flocked to the comments section with affirmative points of view.

One person commented, “In rural areas, leaf plates & kulhads were extensively used. Then modernism killed it. Now we are going back to nature. It's a welcome change."

“This is really such a good innovation. The use of this product would definitely reduce our dependence on plastic products," posted another.

Following the overwhelming response, Sahu stated in a subsequent tweet that she would provide a list of local eco manufacturers in Tamil Nadu.

“For all those requesting for contacts, I will share a compilation of such local eco manufacturers in TN by tomorrow. Many thanks to everyone for this fabulous response," she said.

For all those requesting for contacts, I will share a compilation of such local eco manufacturers in TN by tomorrow. Many thanks to everyone for this fabulous response. 🙏 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 29, 2021

IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who regularly shares updates, videos, and photographs of the country's flora and fauna and various animal rescue efforts, replied to Sahu's tweet by sharing an image of food containers produced from sugarcane fibre, and also propagated their use.

“Time to go natural and dispose of the disposable plastic food containers," he wrote in the caption.

This one produced from sugarcane fibre is also disposable, biodegradable & healthy. Time to go natural & dispose the disposable plastic food containers. pic.twitter.com/y4y3TfpRl8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 29, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.