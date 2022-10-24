Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor is known for his witty tweets that also include his effort to engage his followers in new English words. Known for his prowess over the language, this time Tharoor's typo sent netizens into a tizzy who struggled to understand the new word --AUTHETIC.

Tharoor on Sunday joined the bandwagon celebrating India's stellar success in winning the T20 match against arch rival Pakistan at the Melbourne cricket ground. The win brought about by Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 earned the cricketer praises from several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhavan and many more.

Tharoor took to Twitter to say that he deliberately missed his flight from Goa to watch the India-Pakistan clash. "After addressing a conference of Catholic universities in Goa this morning I declined the scheduled flight which would have meant missing the #indvspakmatch entirely. Even though the next flight is only at 9.55 pm I was thrilled to see one of the great matches of this tournament," Tharoor tweeted.

After addressing a conference of Catholic universities in Goa this morning I declined the scheduled flight which would have meant missing the #indvspakmatch entirely. Even though the next flight is only at 9.55pm I was thrilled to see one of the great matches of this tournament pic.twitter.com/PBlIcVOxJt — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 23, 2022

In a follow up tweet for Virat Kohli, who bagged the Player of the Match title, Tharoor said, "And this man is both genius & authetic hero! Utterly awesome @imVkohli."

And this man is both genius & authetic hero! Utterly awesome @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/wRftfsrzf0 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 23, 2022

Tharoor calling Kohli an ‘authetic hero’ sent netizens scratching their heads, referring to their dictionaries in order to find the meaning of the new word. Netizens were left in disbelief that the silver-tongued articulate in English MP could make a common man error, a typo!

"Sir, please give the meaning of 'authetic' I am unable to find it," one person tweeted. "Now this is killing me. I checked online and in 3 physical dictionaries at home, but cannot find this word. Please put me out of my misery. What does "authetic" mean?" wrote another.

"Tharoor misspelled 'authentic'," tweeted another.

Amid the hullaballoo regarding Tharoor's typo, one Twitter user came to the Congress MP's rescue by stating that "authetic" is indeed a word and made sense in the context used by the Congress leader.

"Was surprised, thinking I'd spotted a typo in a @ShashiTharoor tweet, but "authetic" is a real word and makes sense in this context," she tweeted.

Was surprised, thinking I'd spotted a typo in a @ShashiTharoor tweet, but "authetic" is a real word and makes sense in this context. https://t.co/4CU0Prxz1b — Dr Deepti Ruth Azariah 💉x3 (@perthinent) October 24, 2022

However, Tharoor clarified that it was indeed a typo. "Thanks for coming to the rescue, @perthinent, but it was, alas, a typo!" Tharoor wrote.

Thanks for coming to the rescue, @perthinent, but it was, alas, a typo! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 24, 2022

Tharoor's tweet was met with disbelief, with one person tweeting, "If Sashi Tharoor is making spelling errors what hope is there for the rest of us."

The Indian Men's Cricket Team relied on Kohli's heroics to register their victory against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They next play the Netherlands on 27 October.