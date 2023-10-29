Shashi Tharoor, Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP, condemned the blasts at Christian group convention in Kerala. The MP said that he is shocked and dismayed over the blasts in Kerala's Ernakulam that killed a woman and injured around 40 others.

The explosions happened at the Jehovah's Witness convention, a Christian organisation that originated in the United States in the 19th Century.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor said, “Shocked and dismayed by the news of a bomb attack on a religious gathering in Kerala. I condemn it unreservedly & demand swift police action. But that’s not enough. To see my state falling prey to the mentality of killing and destruction is tragic. I urge all religious leaders to unite in condemning such barbarism & teaching their followers that violence achieves nothing but more violence"

Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour, as reported by news agency ANI. Those injured have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery and in private hospitals.

In another update, sources have told ANI that an eight member National Security Guard (NSG) team rushed one of its bomb disposal units from Delhi to Kerala to collect and inquire about the materials used in the explosion. The disposal unit was moved after Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued direction to the chief of the elite force to send one of its team to the explosion site and start the probe. DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb has said that the blast was caused due to an improvised explosive device (IED).

Recounting the shocking experience, a senior woman told PTI that, "when I opened my eyes after hearing the first blast, all I saw was a fireball in front of me. Nothing...nothing more...just a fireball. Everybody ran scattered here and there. It was a sprawling hall, and a large number of people were inside."

A man in his 70s described the shock and siad he had never witnessed anything like this before.

He said, “I was standing at the side of the hall, praying with my eyes closed. Suddenly, a shocking blast was heard from nearby. I saw only fire around and ran to the door along with others."

“In all his years of attending the convention the attendee had never witnessed anything like this before," he said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

