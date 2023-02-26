Shashi Tharoor criticises Congress for its silence on issues like Bilkis Bano, attacks on Muslims, Christians
Congress could have been more vocal on issues like Bilkis Bano, murder in name of cow vigilantism, said Shashi Tharoor.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called on his party to be clear in its ideological stance in favour of an inclusive India and to take a stronger stance on issues such as cow vigilantism and attacks on minority communities. He argued that failing to speak up in defence of India's diversity and pluralism would constitute a surrender of the party's core responsibility.
