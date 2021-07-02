Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Shashi Tharoor drops a fancy word; takes a dig on PM Modi's beard

Shashi Tharoor drops a fancy word; takes a dig on PM Modi's beard

The witty response came as a Twitter user asked him to share a new out of the box word to learn.
1 min read . 07:28 PM IST Sanchari Ghosh

  • 'Pogonthropy' is the new word that Tharoor says he learnt from his friend and economist Rathin Roy
  • It means act of cultivating, or growing and grooming, a mustache, beard, sideburns, or other facial hair

Known for dropping new words every now and then, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor claims to have learnt a new one. He further takes a witty dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's beard by using it as a reference for the word.

'Pogonthropy' is the new word that Tharoor says he has learnt from his friend and economist Rathin Roy. It means act of cultivating, or growing and grooming, a mustache, beard, sideburns, or other facial hair.

Taking a subtle dig at the prime minister, who was seen growing beard during the pandemic, Tharoor says, 'as in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation.'

The witty response came as a Twitter user asked him to share a new "out of the box" word to learn.

Tharoor said on Twitter My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means "the cultivation of a beard". As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation...

Greek in origin, Pogonthropy earliest usage was found in The Westminster Review, as per Lexico dictionary.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader also noted that he had started a new column on words for a Dubai-based weekly magazine. The column 'Words and me' would be published weekly.

