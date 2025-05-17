Shashi Tharoor, Eknath Shinde part of 7 all-party delegation to brief nations on India's message against terrorism

An all-party delegation, comprising seven leaders from the Opposition and the ruling NDA (National Democratic Alliance), will visit other countries to send "India's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism."

In a press release on Saturday, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said, “In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month.”

"The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism," the release stated.

"Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation," it said.

Who are the leaders parts of all-party delegation? While four of them are from the ruling NDA, three are from the opposition INDIA bloc. The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations:

Shashi Tharoor, Congress Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP Sanjay Kumar Jha, JDU Baijayant Panda, BJP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK Supriya Sule, NCP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena

Each delegation may visit around five countries, sources told news agency PTI. The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X, saying, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences," Rijiju posted on X.

This is the first time that the Centre will depute MPs from multiple parties to present India's stance on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading the coordination efforts for this international tour, marking a significant step in India's diplomatic outreach.