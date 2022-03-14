Shashi Tharoor explains why Congress is ‘worth reforming and reviving’

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the Congress party, with the largest number of MLAs in the country in the Opposition camp, was "worth reforming and reviving." This comes just as Congress' top brass met to discuss on its recent electoral debacle. Tharoor took to Twitter, sharing a list of the number of MLAs that respective parties in the county have nationwide. As per the list shared by him, the Congress has over 750 MLAs, the most after the BJP which has over 1,400 legislators.

Sharing the list, Tharoor tweeted, "this is why incindia remains by far the most credible of the national opposition parties. It's also why it's worth reforming & reviving."

Interestingly, the Samajwadi Party, which won 111 seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, did not figure, though it did have some parties with less than 100 legislators. The Congress lost Punjab to the AAP, could not wrest Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur from the BJP and gave its worst performance in the important state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress Working Committee met on Sunday to discuss the outcome of the assembly elections in five states as the opposition party reels from the latest electoral debacle.

After the crushing defeat in the assembly polls, party MP Shashi Tharoor had on Thursday said it is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and reform the party's organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people.

Shashi Tharoor, who was among the Group of 23 leaders, who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, also said "change is unavoidable" for the party to succeed.

Shashi Tharoor, who was among the Group of 23 leaders, who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, also said "change is unavoidable" for the party to succeed.

