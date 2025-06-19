Shashi Tharoor finally breaks silence, admits to ‘some differences of opinion’ with Congress - 'I will discuss them'

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Thursday admitted that he has some differences of opinion with the party. Tharoor, however, said that he will discuss these differences privately when someone from the party approaches him.

“I have been working in Congress for the past 16 years. I have some differences of opinion with the party, and I will discuss them inside the party...Today I don't want to speak it. I need to meet and talk, let the time come, and I will discuss it,” Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, told reporters.

Tharoor's remarks come on a day when Kerala’s Nilambur seat is voting in the by-election. Tharoor was conspicuous by his absence during the campaigning while senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, drummed up support for the party candidate.

Tharoor's pro-Modi remarks riled up Congress? Tharoor, who took the India case post Operation Sindoor in foreign countries while heading an all-party delegation earlier this month, has, with his remarks, seemingly riled his party for showing support for the Narendra Modi government over recent military actions across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Some Congress leaders even accused Tharoor of being a ‘super spokesperson’ for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

On June 10, Tharoor called his meeting with Prime Minister Modi “good, lively and informal”. PM Modi met the members of the all-party delegations of Operation Sindoor at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi.

"The discussion with the PM was only on matters related to the MPs' delegation. When an issue arises for the nation, it is our responsibility to stand with the nation. When the nation needs my service, I am always ready," Tharoor said on Thursday.

Tharoor said he did not want to talk about it now as the voting in the Assembly byelection is ongoing. "... Today is not the time to talk about those issues (His disagreements with the leadership) as the polling is ongoing, where I wish to see my friend (Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath) win it. Some of my disagreements with party leadership are reported in the media, so it can't be hidden," he said.

The bypoll was necessitated after the seat fell vacant since the two-time MLA PV Anvar, previously supported by the Left, switched allegiance to the Congress party. Anvar is contesting the election as an Independent.

The Congress has nominated Aryadan Shoukath, the son of former MLA Aryadan Mohammed, while the ruling LDF is backing M Swaraj.