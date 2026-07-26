Shashi Tharoor has a hilarious comeback to son Ishaan's 'ban boomers on WhatsApp' remark

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known for sharp political wit and lighthearted internet banter, has once again amused social media users with a humorous reply, this time directed at his son, Ishaan Tharoor.

The exchange began after Ishaan shared a post on X while reacting to Zoho co-founder and former CEO Sridhar Vembu's suggestion that India should ban social media for young children. "I agree young kids should not be on social media at all. But India needs to ban Boomers on WhatsApp first before it does anything else," Ishaan wrote.

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Tharoor responded with a playful remark, saying that, by Indian standards, even his son's generation could be considered "boomers".

"Given our reproductive patterns, my son, unlike in the West, every generation of Indians, including yours, qualifies as [baby]Boomers!" he quipped.

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What does boomer mean? The word "boomer" is short for "baby boomer" and traditionally refers to people born between 1946 and 1964, during the post-World War II population boom.

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In India, however, the term is often used informally to describe older people seen as having outdated views or authority figures who offer unsolicited advice and hold traditional mindsets.

What triggered the discussion? The discussion started after Sridhar Vembu reacted to reports that the French Parliament had passed a landmark law banning children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms.

France became the first European Union country to introduce a nationwide social media ban for children under 15 after lawmakers in both parliamentary chambers approved the legislation earlier this week. The law also bars students from using mobile phones on school premises.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor's Kashmir remark sparks a political row

Supporting the move, Vembu said India should adopt a similar approach to encourage children to spend more time outdoors and away from mobile screens.

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"India should ban social media for young children too. I believe young children should read physical books, play in the dirt under the sun, and stay away from social media!" he said.

His remarks came in response to a post by a WION journalist highlighting how several countries, including France, Australia, Indonesia, the UAE, Malaysia and the UK, are introducing measures to limit children's access to social media.

France recently approved a law that will prevent children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms. The legislation, which is due to come into force in 2027, will require users to verify their age before accessing these platforms.

The French move follows Australia, which became the first country to ban social media for children under the age of 16.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.